Alternating Currents festival to launch Thursday

Alternating Currents festival to launch Thursday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alternating Currents returns for 2023! The exciting weekend of discovery offers free entertainment showcasing 100+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings, and art-related events from Aug. 17-20, at more than 20 venues throughout the Quad Cities.

Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership, talks about Alternating Currents---now in its sixth year.

There is a mobile app for the Alternating Currents festival which is the best way to discover everything the festival offers. Performers and schedules are updated in the app as they are confirmed.

For more information, visit the Alternating Currents QC festival website at https://www.alternatingcurrentsqc.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Tuesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Windblown Beads blown glass art pieces
Windblown Beads
Windblown Beads blown glass art pieces
Windblown Beads
Beaux Arts Fair, Aug. 19-20 at Figge Plaza
Beaux Arts Fair is part of Alternating Currents this weekend
Beaux Arts Fair, Aug. 19-20 at Figge Plaza
Beaux Arts Fair is part of Alternating Currents this weekend