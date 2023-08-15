Alternating Currents festival to launch Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alternating Currents returns for 2023! The exciting weekend of discovery offers free entertainment showcasing 100+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings, and art-related events from Aug. 17-20, at more than 20 venues throughout the Quad Cities.

Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership, talks about Alternating Currents---now in its sixth year.

There is a mobile app for the Alternating Currents festival which is the best way to discover everything the festival offers. Performers and schedules are updated in the app as they are confirmed.

For more information, visit the Alternating Currents QC festival website at https://www.alternatingcurrentsqc.com/.

