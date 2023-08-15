An extended period of warm sunshine ahead

Heat returns this weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a sunny and pleasant day across the region, get ready for more of the same. We’ll see clear skies tonight, followed by warm sunshine for your Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A weak system could bring a sprinkle or two to our northern counties late Wednesday night. Highs should range from the lower to middle 80′s through the period. We then turn our attention to the weekend, where the heat will definitely be on! Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90′s. Humidity will likely be on the rise, with the heat index possibly reaching the triple digits by Monday.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Warm sunshine and a bit breezy. High: 83°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  A slight chance for showers north, otherwise mostly clear and breezy. Low: 67°.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84°.

