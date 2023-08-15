Beaux Arts Fair is part of Alternating Currents this weekend

Beaux Arts Fair is part of Alternating Currents this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Beaux Arts Fair is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary by bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to the Alternating Currents festival at the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport, Aug. 19-20.

Pat Halverson, artist from Eldridge, discusses the premier and award-winning art fair that attracts artists from all over the Midwest and how the fall gathering has been moved up on the calendar (from the former Sept. weekend) to coincide with the AC event lineup.

A couple of her paintings are on display during the interview.

Besides artwork featuring myriad mediums for sale, there will be family-friendly activities such as the Creation Station booths for make-and-take projects to engage children that attend.

Hours for the fair are Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free to the Beaux Arts Fair and Figge Art Museum during the event.

Windblown Beads blown glass art pieces
Windblown Beads blown glass art pieces
Beaux Arts Fair, Aug. 19-20 at Figge Plaza
