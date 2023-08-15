Bettendorf Fire Department responds to fire at manufacturing company

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon at a manufacturing company that left one person injured.

Crews say they responded to Greystone Logistics, 2600 Shoreline Drive, for a fire that was contained to a piece of manufacturing equipment and was extinguished primarily by the sprinkler system while firefighters checked for extension in and around the equipment.

Crews also said they performed search and rescue operations for the entire building because the fire and heat were significant enough to cause flow from eight sprinkler heads in the area.

All employees were evacuated to the outside where accountability was provided by management and confirmed by fire personnel through search operations, according to a media release. One employee was injured in the fire and was taken to a local hospital. No additional information on their condition is being provided at this time.

Crews say the factory is shut down from any manufacturing until the sprinkler system is restored to normal working conditions. Restoration efforts are underway.

According to the media release, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, Local Restoration Company, and Local Sprinkler Company responded to the incident.

