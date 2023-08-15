Breasia’s grandmother, cadaver dog handler testify Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia Terrell that she could not go with her brother to Henry Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother.

Donita Gardner, Breasia's grandmother testified on Tuesday.

Testimony continued Tuesday morning in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia.

Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

After Breasia was told she couldn’t go with her brother, DL, to his father’s, Breasia asked Gardner to call her mother, Aishia Lankford. Gardner said she didn’t like to call while Lankford was working.

As DL was leaving Gardner’s apartment, he said to Breasia that she could come along anyway.

Gardner said when Lankford called later that night, she told her that Breasia went with DL and Dinkins. Lankford said that was OK.

Gardner also said Breasia was not the type to go outside at night without someone she knew and was not the type to wander off.

When asked what DL told his grandmother about the events around Breasia’s death, Gardner said “I don’t question my grandchildren about anything.”

The first witness of the day was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described two police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system.

Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. He told Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham that his search dogs, Rocky and Jojo, alerted separately on the same spot for scent of human remains near the entrance road off River Drive.

His dogs next inspected the storage facility where Dinkins’ RV was parked before it was towed. The dogs alerted to the scent of human remains beneath an old camper trailer, which did not belong to Dinkins.

The were also called to the police storage facility where vehicles associated with Dinkins where being held: a Chevy Impala, a Chevy Camero and an RV. Peters said his dogs circled the vehicles separately but did not go inside. He said both dogs alerted on a passenger side door of the Impala for the scent of human remains. The dogs had pressed their noses into the seam of the door. When circling the RV, Peters said both dogs alerted after they stuck their noses in holes in the exterior of the vehicle.

They were next called out to the intersection of Veterans Memorial and Eastern where police told Peters they were trying to gauge whether Dinkins had driven through that area.

Peters asked for a “scent article” from the person of interest for Rocky to use. When “trailing” a non-human remains scent, dogs are given a scented piece of clothing from the person of interest. A swab of the item or the item itself is placed in a plastic bag. This is what happened near Veterans Memorial. Police gave Peters a shoe belonging to Breasia.

Peters said Rocky, who was on a long lead, “pulled” Peters across the intersection, which meant the dog was “in odor,” which indicated to Peters that the personal of interest moved through the area.

When training the search dogs, Peters said the dogs are given treats when they correctly alert. When asked by defense attorney Joel Waters if dogs could give alerts out in the field because they associate them with treats, Peters said the dogs could have that memory but are not given treats when working.

Waters asks Peters to affirm that the dogs did not found a body on Credit Island, and that there is no way of knowing whether the scent of human remains belonged to the person of interest or the age of the remains. Peters said that was true.

Peters told Waters the same could be said for the searches of the exterior of vehicles. Peters also said he did not know the ownership history of the vehicles, and that the scent by the old camper could have come from any vehicle in the outdoor storage area.

Waters asked if those the scent items for trailing had ever been worn by anyone else, and Peters said he did not know.

FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified that he leads the evidence response team, which specializes in searching for and collecting items for an investigation. Forensic searches include trace evidence, DNA, latent prints, or anything that would need lab work. This evidence could corroborate whether a person of interest had been at a specific location or vehicle.

McBride said they were tasked to process three vehicles: an RV, an Impala and a Camero. He said he was told a machete was removed from the RV before the FBI team began.

The search of the motorhome was treated more like a search of a residence, he said, because there is more space and more items inside. The team began by photographing the exterior. Members then search for items that might have evidentiary value. They then look for trace and transient evidence such as blood, hair or fibers.

When searching the RV, two areas were of interest: the bed area and the sink. Sinks are usually used to clean off hands or other items. McBride said in general if sexual activity is suspected, the bed is the presumptive place where it would happen. But all areas were searched and photographed including items in closets, drawers and cabinets.

McBride said there is always the potential that things were missed, but he thinks his team did a good job.

Some of the photographs shown to McBride by Cunningham were of a white T-shirt, a spray bottle of cleaner with bleach, a blanket on the bed that his team found and documented. The blanket has a red stain that caught the attention of ERT. Two hairs were found and collected.

ERT then searched the Impala. When searching the trunk the FBI removed items to photograph them. The trunk was earlier photographed by a local civilian crime scene technician, but items were not moved.

Wen asked by Cunningham if there were items in the trunk that were disturbing McBride said there was a black bat and a hatchet. ERT also found a black sheath that could have been used with a machete.

On cross examination, defense attorney Waters asks if McBride smelled bleach in the motorhome. He said he didn’t remember smelling that. On redirect Cunningham asked if the smell of bleach could dissipate, to which he said it could.

When bleach is used, DNA is destroyed in blood of bodily fluids.

As to what wasn’t found in the vehicle searches, McBride told Waters that neither firearms nor ammunition were found.

The final witness of the night was Jason Ellerbach. He has been an officer with the Davenport Police Department for about 16 years. In July of 2020, he was a sergeant in the gun unit and helped in the search of Credit Island and was asked to help organize search efforts in Clinton.

Cellphone records from Dinkins showed he traveled there on July 10 and went to Walmart. Video surveillance shows gathered later show Dinkins purchased bleach.

Defense attorney Frese asked Ellerbach if he collected any evidence himself. He said no. Frese also asked if the police believed in the first 24 hours if Dinkins was suspected in her disappearance. Ellerbach said yes and also agreed with Frese that the department would not have brought in dogs that searched for human remains unless they had a strong belief Breasia was dead.

Out of the 90 witnesses that state has on its list, so far 13 have taken the stand.

A bench trial began Thursday with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

Testimony on Friday including a continuation with Sgt. Peiffer who said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, saying he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

Monday Breasia’s younger brother, her mother, and Henry Dinkin’s former girlfriend, who was his girlfriend at the time, testified.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

