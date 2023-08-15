Brother says he was there when Breasia shot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney Breasia Terrell’s brother said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Henry Dinkins, did it.

While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including that DL saw Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife.

On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

Testimony continued Monday with testimony from DL, Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, and Dinkins’ girl then-girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

The boy, who was 8 years old when his sister was killed, told the defense that he believed that Dinkins killed his sister. When asked by Frese asked if he was angry at his father and wanted him to be held responsible, DL said he was and he did.

When the defense was questioning DL and Breasia’s mother, the defense asked if DL said these things before or after being told some facts by police. Lankford said she did not recall when DL told her about seeing the shooting.

Frese asked if DL was prone to exaggerate or make up stories, and Lankford said he was but “never about his sister.”

When DL resumed his testimony on Monday, he seemed to get his timeline confused, telling Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell that he, Breasia and Dinkins went to a man’s house where the children played video games on July 10, the day Breasia was reported missing.

He told the defense the same.

On redirect O’Donnell asked if this happened the day before and DL said it did — that it happened on July 9 between Dinkins picking the children up at their grandmother’s house and arriving at Dinkins’ apartment he shared with girlfriend Culberson.

When asked on Friday if Dinkins drove DL and Breasia out to a man’s house to play video games, DL said no.

DL also testified that the morning Breasia went missing, Dinkins came back to the apartment to collect DL. He said Dinkins drove to the Walmart in Clinton. They then drove out to Dinkins’ RV near Credit Island, DL testified, which was where he said he saw Dinkins cleaning a machete-type knife with bleach.

The prosecution then called Breasia’s mother to the the stand.

Lankford said her daughter was a “truth-teller” and a caring secondary mother in their home to younger brother DL, then 8, and older brother CS, then 13.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham had Lankford go through her call log from July 8-10.

On July 8, DL and Lankford saw Dinkins in town and made plans for DL to stay with Dinkins for several days.

Lankford said Breasia was not a part of those plans, but on July 9, DL asked if she could. Lankford said that she would not have had a problem with Breasia going with her brother for an overnight at Dinkins.

Lankford said that after her work shift on July 9, she went home and picked up pajamas and clothes for the next day for DL and Breasia. She took them to Dinkins’ apartment, where she was met by Breasia in the parking lot. Breasia seemed in a good mood and was happy to see that her mother brought their dog along for the trip. Breasia also said Dinkins’ girlfriend was teaching her a bit about her job working from home as an AT&T customer service representative.

Later that evening, Lankford said she got a text from Dinkins’ phone from the kids saying goodnight. She texted “goodnight Bree and Dink” and that she loved them.

Shortly after getting to work on July 10, Lankford said Dinkins called at 8:08 a.m. She didn’t answer, and he texted at 8:08 a.m. “Call me.”

After several unanswered calls to Dinkins, she talked to him. He said Breasia was missing.

Lankford said Dinkins said he would call the cops, but when she call 911 at 8:24 a.m. and later the non-emergency line to report Breasia missing, she was told by the dispatcher he had not.

The prosecution played the 911 call where she says her daughter was missing. Lankford was talking hurriedly saying her daughter was missing and that the person who told her didn’t know for how long.

Lankford said her boss suggested that she leave work and go to the police station herself.

Lankford said that while driving she saw Dinkins driving and she made a U-turn and speeded up behind him, going about 65 mph, honking her horn and calling him.

Dinkins and Lankford pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot on Kimberly Road. DL was with Dinkins.

Lankford said she was screaming at “Give me my son.” “Where’s Andrea?” “This doesn’t even sound like Breasia.” She said she grabbed DL out of Dinkins arms.

At the Jersey Meadows apartments a patrol officer met them. Lankford said she got angry at Dinkins’ “nonchalance” and left. She went to to her mother’s house to get pictures of Breasia. Upon returning to the apartment complex, she said Dinkins was not there and he didn’t answer any of her calls.

When told in March that remains were found in a wooded area south of Kunau Implement in DeWitt, Lankford went to the site to meet Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer.

Lankford said she felt a “snug on her heart” that the remains would be Breasia.

Police showed her a hair decoration as well as a shoe that she identified as belonging to her daughter. In court, while looking at the photo of the shoe, Lankford’s voice broke while saying that was her “baby’s shoe.”

On March 29, 2021, Davenport police receive confirmation that the remains are Breasia.

Andrea Culberson testified next. She said she and Dinkins were in a relationship for six-plus years and shared the Jersey Meadows one-bedroom apartment on 53rd Street from March of 2020 to July of 2020.

On July 8, Culberson said Dinkins said DL would be spending time with him. They discussed the sleeping arrangement with the adults sleeping on an air mattress in the living room with the children sleeping in the bedroom.

When asked about the bathing routine, Culberson said the children bathed separately and Dinkins gave them large white T-shirts to wear as pajamas.

She said the children were playing video games in the evening before going to bed. She said she went to bed at about 11:30 p.m. and woke up sometime in the early morning to go to the bathroom which is off the bedroom. She said she noticed Breasia was not in the bed.

She went to tell Dinkins. He was not in the apartment as she had expected.

She said her “mind was everywhere.”

She tried to call Dinkins more than once and it went to voicemail. Culberson said she later found out his phone was at the apartment and had no charge. She plugged it in to charge in the living room.

Culberson said she “stayed up” with the lights off. She said Dinkins came back to the apartment at about 3:30 a.m. wearing different clothing than what he wore to bed.

She said he questioned where he was going and what was going on. She said he gave a nonanswer and went to get something out of the closet.

She said she looked out the bedroom window and saw Breasia standing by the Dinkins’ Impala in the parking lot and that she was relieved to see the girl, but thought it was weird.

Culberson said recognized Breasia and that she was wearing the huge white T-shirt Dinkins gave her to wear to bed instead of the pajamas her mother dropped off earlier that night.

Dinkins left again and Culberson said she saw the Impala leave the parking lot. Because of the darkly tinted windows, she could not see who was in the vehicle, only that Breasia was not in the parking lot.

Culberson said she woke up DL a bit later to say his sister was gone. DL’s eyes, she said, began tearing up.

She said Dinkins came back when “the sun was up” and seemed like “normal.” Dinkins took DL to leave. She did not ask about Breasia. She only asked what Dinkins was doing.

She told Scott County Attorney Cunningham that she rarely spoke up or confronted Dinkins about serious matters.

When Dinkins came back with DL in the Impala to pick up clothes, she said Breasia was not in the car and that she was scared.

Defense attorney Frese points that it was not only at the apartment that she didn’t ask about Breasia, but also later that morning at the police station where she went to support Dinkins.

