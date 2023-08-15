De Quervain’s tenosynovitis or “mommy’s thumb”: causes, diagnosis, and treatment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -De Quervain tenosynovitis is caused by inflammation in the tendons or in the tendon sheath that runs along the thumb side of the wrist.

This syndrome can cause pain along the radial aspect of the wrist and difficulty moving the thumb or wrist. In more severe cases, the thumb can catch or become locked lacking a full range of motion. Additionally, it can lead to swelling overlying the thumb side of the wrist.

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists, explains that this syndrome is more likely to occur in patients doing repetitive activities (such as using scissors or grasping tools), people with thyroid disease, diabetes, or inflammatory conditions, or during pregnancy or post-partum (which is why the syndrome has the nickname “mommy’s thumb”).

De Quervain tenosynovitis is diagnosed through a physical exam and the gathering of information regarding symptom history. Pain to palpation of the tendons and tendon sheath along the thumb side of the wrist as well as a positive Finkelstein’s test are common findings.

De Quervain is treated with anti-inflammatory medications and a thumb spica splint that immobilizes the thumb which can help with mild or early symptoms. More severe cases may require cortisone injections which can be very helpful and even curative for 60-70 percent of cases.

The last option for very severe cases that don’t respond to other types of treatment is outpatient surgery where the tendon sheath along the thumb side of the wrist is released so that the tendons do not get stuck while moving within the area.

Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport. For more information, visit the practice online at https://www.osquadcities.com/ or call 563-344-9292.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.