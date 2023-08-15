Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

An Iowa State spokesman has confirmed defensive lineman Isaiah Lee has left the program after being charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at ISU and Iowa
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team’s games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.

Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.

Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.

A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Tuesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

Sen. Adrian Dickey arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride.
Iowa state senator was participating in annual bike ride when he was arrested, lawyer says
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Block on Iowa’s strict abortion law can be appealed, state Supreme Court says
Aaron Bartholmey has been collecting wooden advertising pencils since he was a child, and with...
Iowa man’s collection of 70,000 pencils being evaluated as possible world record
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa,...
Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys