Man convicted of setting Peoria Planned Parenthood on fire receives 10-year sentence

Tyler Massengill
Tyler Massengill(Department of Justice criminal complaint)
By Brett Brooks, M.A. and Jason Howell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEORIA (25News Now) - Accused arsonist Tyler Massengill has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after lighting a Molotov cocktail in the Peoria Planned Parenthood facility in January.

Massengill was also sentenced to three years of supervised release

Massengill pleaded guilty to placing a Molotov cocktail into the facility on Knoxville Avenue back in June.

Former employees of the facility feel like justice has been served.

Prosecutors in court showed a four-minute video of minute video of Massengill at the back of the facility, breaking the window and inside video of the fire growing larger.

They told the judge Messingill has a history of being arrested more than 30 times and showed he had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and also said he chose the Peoria facility because he believed an ex-girlfriend had an abortion there a few months prior.

Massengill’s defense lawyer tried to paint the narrative that he was abused as a kid suffering from ADHD and mental health problems who needs rehabilitation.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois CEO Jennifer Welch said in the impact statement that the dozen or so employees there were displaced to the Bloomington clinic and are in fear that other facilities could be the target next.

