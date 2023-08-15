Mixed reactions to Illinois gun ban upheld by court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - In a 4-3 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the “Protect Our Communities Act” which includes bans on dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns. It also requires gun owners to register their weapons with state police by January of 2024.

An organization named “One Aim Illinois” works with gun violence survivors, first responders, healthcare providers and teachers across Illinois to eliminate or reduce gun violence in the state. Chairman of the board, Dan Kotowski, helped pushed the bill into law in Springfield.

“This law is one of the strongest in the nation,” Kotowski said, “which is protecting our children, families and first responders from mass shootings.”

Kotowski added, “You can protect people’s individual rights while keeping people safe and free and more secure from violence. Especially the horrific violence which is caused by military-style weapons.”

Sheriff John Booker, of Whiteside County in Illinois, has been an outspoken opponent of this new law.

“I don’t think people are going to willingly register their guns,” the Sheriff said, “and that makes a problem for law enforcement because we don’t have the resources to go out and knock on every door. The Sheriff’s office is not going to do that.”

The Sheriff says he agrees that there are certain types of weapons that shouldn’t be on the streets but he believes the new law targets law-abiding citizen. He also said he is concerned that the “Safe-T Act” recently upheld in Illinois court could make it even more difficult to enforce the weapons ban. The law he is referring to eliminates cash bail in Illinois.

“If they release them, and they’re not held in jail, this person who did criminal activity is going to get back out in the streets,” the Sheriff said, “and have access to another gun.”

Additional lawsuits have yet to be heard in Illinois and federal courts. These cases may ultimately rise to the U.S. Supreme Court.

