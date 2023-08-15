Moline Parks and Rec announces new improvements to Stephens Park

Moline Parks and Rec announces new improvements to Stephens Park.
Moline Parks and Rec announces new improvements to Stephens Park.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Department has announced plans to add a new amenity to their Moline parks system.

In the upcoming weeks, construction on two mini-pitch soccer courts at Stephens Park will begin, according to a statement from the city. The courts will be dual purpose for both basketball and futsal and will be installed in the green space on the west side of the park along 4th Street. The current basketball court will also be removed during the process.

This is a really exciting project as Moline will be the first city in the QCA to install this kind of court, city officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Tuesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

Tyler Massengill
Man convicted of setting Peoria Planned Parenthood on fire receives 10-year sentence
Probability of Precipitation: What does 40% chance of rain actually mean?
Probability of Precipitation: What does 40% chance of rain actually mean?
It's a simple math equation to calculate the "PoP."
Probability of Precipitation: What does 40% chance of rain actually mean?
Temperatures return to the 90s along with increased humidity this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable summer temperatures ahead of a big warmup by the weekend