Moline Parks and Rec announces new improvements to Stephens Park.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Department has announced plans to add a new amenity to their Moline parks system.

In the upcoming weeks, construction on two mini-pitch soccer courts at Stephens Park will begin, according to a statement from the city. The courts will be dual purpose for both basketball and futsal and will be installed in the green space on the west side of the park along 4th Street. The current basketball court will also be removed during the process.

This is a really exciting project as Moline will be the first city in the QCA to install this kind of court, city officials said.

