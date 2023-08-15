National Relaxation Day tips from Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rebecca Sebastian, owner of Sunlight Yoga Center in Davenport, leads a discussion (including tips on poses or moves to try) about relaxation while talking about the latest regarding her yoga studio and apothecary.

Sunlight Yoga Center + Apothecary is at 1111 Jersey Ridge Road #5, Davenport.

For more information, visit the business online at https://www.thesunlightexperience.com/ or call 563-396-5387.

