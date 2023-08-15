River Action’s Floatzilla takes over Mississippi River, Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action’s Floatzilla, the largest paddle event on the Mississippi River that brings together paddling enthusiasts from all across the country for a day of fun and adventure, returns to the Quad Cities, Saturday.

According to Floatzilla’s website, Floatzilla will begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. at Lake Potter in Sunset Park in Rock Island, admission prices vary and can be found, here. Although there are a variety of launch sites available that are based on the paddler’s skill level, a complete list of launch sites can be found here.

Officials with Floatzilla say that participants must bring their own equipment, unless planning on renting from a limited supply of equipment.

Packet pick-up and in-person registration for Floatzilla will be on Friday at Credit Island Lodge in Davenport, 2200 West River Drive, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants also have the option to register online as well.

According to Floatzilla’s website, late packet pick-up on Saturday is also available at all launch sites which include the following:

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Empire Park - 11 mile launch

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bass Street YMCA

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Leach Park

8 a.m. to noon at Lindsay Park Yacht Club

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Marquette Street

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Potter on Credit Island - half mile launch

A complete map with launch site details is available on Floatzilla’s website and can be seen, below.

Floatzilla map, launch sites. (kwqc)

For all other information including lodging, camping, entertainment, and kayak fishing tournament to be held on Friday, visit Floatzilla’s website.

Floatzilla event organizers say that for additional questions, paddlers can reach out to Events Manager Michael Corsiglia at 563-322-2969 or by filling out an online form.

“Floatzilla brings together over a thousand participants and the river will be closed down to commercial watercraft,” Corsiglia said. “Floatzilla offers a unique opportunity to explore the area’s natural beauty. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or just starting, there’s something for everyone at Floatzilla. After a day on the water, the fun doesn’t stop. There will be a post-paddle event that features live music and food vendors where guests can relax and connect with other paddling enthusiasts too.”

Additionally, Alternating Currents, music, arts, comedy, and film festival will be on the riverfront as well.

