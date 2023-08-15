Showers and storms end this evening

Sunshine and warmth return through the midweek
Showers and storms will come to an end, followed by sunshine returning for your Tuesday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for showers ending this evening, followed by lingering clouds with cool overnight lows in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Sunshine returns to our weather picture through much of the work week as high pressure builds into the upper Midwest. A slight chance for storms may pop up early Thursday morning. We’ll see highs in the 70′s Tuesday, followed by readings in the 80′s Wednesday through Friday. Expect another spike in temperatures just in time for the weekend—we’re talking sunny skies with highs in the 90′s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers ending, followed by lingering clouds. Cool. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning clouds then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and continued cool. Low: 58°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 82°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

