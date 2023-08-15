GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -Stonedrift Spa, a destination for signature spa treatments and therapies for nearly twenty years, is located adjacent to EagleRidge Resort at 425 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena.

It’s a place to treat yourself to an unforgettable spa experience to unwind and get rejuvenated. The spa menu features massages, body treatments, dry salt experiences, barbershop and salon, nails, Halo thereapy, facials, hydrafacials, and many other options.

For more information, visit Stonedrift Spa online at https://www.eagleridge.com/galena-spa or call 800-892-2269.

