Sunshine and quieter weather next couple days
Heat returns this weekend
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Clouds will clear out this morning giving way to sunny skies this afternoon. NW winds will still be a tad breezy which will help to keep temps to the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will be a couple degrees warmer on Wednesday, but overall the rest of the week is looking mostly quiet. A front will swing through very early Thursday morning, but mainly dry. This will lead to a couple days in the 80s before 90s return this weekend.
TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.
TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.
