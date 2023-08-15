Sunshine and quieter weather next couple days

Heat returns this weekend
Showers and storms will come to an end, followed by sunshine returning for your Tuesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Clouds will clear out this morning giving way to sunny skies this afternoon. NW winds will still be a tad breezy which will help to keep temps to the upper 70s and lower 80s.  We will be a couple degrees warmer on Wednesday, but overall the rest of the week is looking mostly quiet. A front will swing through very early Thursday morning, but mainly dry.  This will lead to a couple days in the 80s before 90s return this weekend.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 57º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.

