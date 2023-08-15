Sunshine and quieter weather next couple days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Clouds will clear out this morning giving way to sunny skies this afternoon. NW winds will still be a tad breezy which will help to keep temps to the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will be a couple degrees warmer on Wednesday, but overall the rest of the week is looking mostly quiet. A front will swing through very early Thursday morning, but mainly dry. This will lead to a couple days in the 80s before 90s return this weekend.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.

