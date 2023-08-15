Support continues for Davenport collapse victims

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Support continues for those who were displaced from the 324 Main Street building in downtown Davenport that partially collapsed in May, killing three people and displacing dozens of others.

According to a media release from Quad Cities Community Foundation, each individual that lived at 324 Main Street is now eligible for a total of $3,500 in financial assistance from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. A fund that was activated after the partial building collapse with assistance from the Quad Cities region, as well as from across the country.

“In partnership with Disaster Ready Quad Cities, and Quad Cities Open Network and their Supplemental Emergency Assistance program, we have been able to steadily convert these generous donations into grants that result in direct financial assistance to the individuals and families impacted,” said Kelly Thompson, Vice President of Grantmaking and Community Initiatives at Community Foundation and Chair of Long Term Recovery with Disaster Ready Quad Cities. “Outreach workers from several local nonprofit agencies have connected with most eligible households to make sure they know they can access these resources. People have used funds for rent and deposit on new apartments, furniture, transportation, or even gift cards to use flexibly as they need to.”

However, some people have been difficult to get in touch with due to lack of phone numbers or wrong numbers, Thompson added.

“We are taking every measure we can to reach all affected households to get these funds in their hands and help them start over,” Thompson said. “We are asking for the community’s help to do that.”

Funds are available to those households that were residents of 324 main Street and registered earlier this summer with the American Red Cross, including the families of the three residents who died in the collapse, the media release stated. There is no income restriction to receive these funds.

If a household that lived in 324 Main Street is already working with SAL Community Services’ Open Door, Humility Homes and Services, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, or The Salvation Army, please contact assigned outreach workers to access the funds, Thompson said. If a household is not currently working with any agency, contact SAL Community Services’ Open Door at 563-265-5500 and ask for Tammy Trice.

