Alternating Currents Festival set to kick off its seventh straight year in the QCA August 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This event consist of more than two dozen venues through out downtown Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island.

Kyle Carter, the Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership tells us what this festival brings to the QCA and just how big it can be.

”Huge,” Carter said. “So, I mean, we have 30 venues now and there’ll be almost 200 performances from about 100 different acts.”

Excitement already building for this year’s Alternating Currents Festival, a music, film, comedy and arts event that Carter says has only gotten bigger since its start seven years ago.

“That’s a ton of content,” Carter said. “Its predominantly in downtown Davenport, but Rock Island has actually one of our featured acts with Lissie on Thursday night, and Bettendorf stepped in for the first time having something in Adventurous.”

As Alternating Currents’ popularity continues to grow, Carter says the hope is to attract more people from all around the U.S.

“There was a very small group of people that were tuned into this and now there’s, there’s 1000s of people and frankly, we want people coming and discovering the Quad Cities from all over the country, and certainly regionally.” Carter said.

One thing that stands out about this event is the up-and-coming entertainers that are involved with the festival serving as a big opportunity to shine.

“We’re really getting people that are mostly undiscovered,” Carter said. “Or on their way up so, you’re not gonna see a bunch of names that everybody knows.”

With many different festivals happening in the QCA through out the year, Carter says there is something that separates this one from the rest.

“I think what makes alternating currents different is its ceiling is higher, it can get bigger and cross the river,” Carter said. “It has the capacity to support local business in a way that those other events do but maybe not to the scale that we can with this event.”

A way to celebrate the QCA and create new ways to make people want to stay and feel welcome.

“We really have an opportunity to celebrate the Quad Cities,” Carter said. “And its culture and its creativity and this is a really unique vehicle to be able to do that.”

“It’s a great way to recruit people to want to live here,” Carter said. “Work here and it gives the people who are already here a really good reason to want to stay here.”

At this event you will find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more to explore as you move from one venue to the next, just like alternating currents.

