Boil order for City of Fulton

According to the statement form the city, there will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours.(Pexels)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for several areas in the City of Fulton.

According to a statement from the city, the following areas are included:

  • 14th Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street
  • 4th Street from 13th Avenue to 16th Avenue
  • 16th Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street
  • 15th Avenue, west of 4th Street

Crews say that they’re on the scene and working as quickly as possible to make repairs.

The water may be shut off temporarily for repair, city officials said. Water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

According to the statement there will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours.

For questions, city officials say you can call city hall at 815-589-2616 or visit the website at www.cityoffulton.us.

