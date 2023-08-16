‘Buffalo Bill Day’ to be held at museum during membership drive Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 North Front Street, Le Claire, is a treasure trove of local history that is holding a membership drive featuring an appearance of a talented man playing the part of “Buffalo Bill” himself!

John Giovanzinni (portraying legend William Cody in full regalia), and his wife Ann, dressed as Lulu Cody, discuss the Buffalo Bill Museum event planned for Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Children or any family members are invited to have photos taken with “Buffalo Bill” during the festivities. Annual membership to the museum is $10 for individuals or $20 for a family.

Buffalo Bill Museum was founded by the LeClaire Women’s Club in 1957. For over 50 years, volunteers have served on the Board of Directors, raised money for improvements, manned the front desk, greeted visitors, planned tours.

For more information, visit Buffalo Bill Museum online at http://buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com/ or call 563- 289-5580.

