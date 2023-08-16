Coffee Oasis expands to brick-and-mortar location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Those who have been to the Freight House Farmers Market in the last few months may have noticed a relatively new stand, Coffee Oasis.

After a year and a half of being a mobile food truck, the business is expanding to a permanent, physical location. Drive up Northwest Boulevard in Davenport and inside ORA Orthopedics is their first brick-and-mortar location.

Owner John McFedries has come a long way from working at Dunkin’ Donuts, where he was inspired to start his own business.

“It’s a blessing,” McFedries said. “To be able to just come in here, turn on the lights and get to work that I took that for granted. [In] the trailer, you got to set it up. You got to do this got to do that. This is just ... a beautiful setting to be in.”

He had his eyes on the shop inside the clinic for a few months.

“They have seen my trailer everywhere,” McFedries said. “I take that trailer and the truck all across town. I’m set up everywhere ... They heard good things.”

Titana Brewer has been on the journey since the beginning. First as a customer, and now as the lead barista.

“The first location was down the road from where I lived,” Brewer said. “I became a regular, like, every morning, and one day, I pulled up to the trailer, and I was like, John, let me work here. Here we are [almost] two years later.”

Barista Danika Fromong enjoys the environment McFedries and the rest of her coworkers bring.

“‘I’m super ... happy and excited to see [the shop] build,” Fromong said. “As soon as I walked in the actual brick-and-mortar store for the first time it was like so surreal.”

This location is only the start of the brand’s master plan.

“The goal is to really evolve and franchise a bit,” McFedries said.

The mobile truck will still be around for markets and events around the Quad Cities.

For hours at the new location visit the Coffee Oasis Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.