College Football Preview: St. Ambrose

By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose Fighting Bees are hungry coming into the 2023 season, and are looking to put last year’s 2-8 season behind them.

“Everyone knows last season was not what we planned on or what we hoped for,” said Tom Casey, a St. Ambrose quarterback. “It’s just a little fire under our butts to keep things moving forward in the right direction this year. I think there is just a new energy. We’ve got a lot of young guys. We’re a young team, but a lot of young guys who believe and buy-in into what the coaches believe, and have a lot of good things going for us.”

“I [like] the overall competitiveness throughout the entire roster - old guys, young guys,” said Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose’s head coach. “[We have] guys that have the mentality that when we come out here, we’re not out here for very long. It’s the mentality that, ‘Hey, we have to improve today.’ I think that’s just bled throughout the entire program, and the old cliche, iron sharpens iron, when everyone is out here to get better, man, it’s bound to happen at some point.”

“It’s [about] believing in the culture that coach Fillipp and our coaching staff are building,” said Anthony Brown, a St. Ambrose grad student. “It’s just another year of installing that culture, and us buying into it. We’ve had a lot of time to just sit there and bond. It’s super competitive every day throughout practice, and we’re also a family at the end of the day.”

“Two-a-days are hard, like, it’s not an easy deal,” Fillipp said. “Their energy, man, it gets us excited. We are here for these dudes. If they’re not enjoying it, we’re not enjoying it. So for these guys to have this energy and come out every day, and put in the work and get better, it makes our jobs easier for sure.”

The Fighting Bees start on the road against Taylor University on Aug. 26 and return home on Sept. 2 against Wisconsin-Stout.

