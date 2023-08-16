Everything you need to know about the ‘Aledo movie’

Aledo movie showing in Rock Island set for Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -There is a new film shot entirely in the small town of Aledo, Illinois.

The title of the comedy is Everything Fun You Could Possibly Do in Aldeo, Illinois.

Guests Christina Shaver, Chicago filmmaker (whose father grew up in Aledo), and Julia Hunter, the cinematographer that attended Knox College in Galesburg, talk about the movie project including its backstory.

Visit the movie’s official website to subscribe to the newsletter to receive email about showings and other information at http://aledomovie.com/.

The plot surrounds a friendship between two women that leads them to rediscover a bucket list from their senior year of high school. What transpires is a riotous adventure that includes skinny dipping in the community pool, making out with boys, and even shoplifting.

Suzy Bogguss, Mercer County native and country music artist, is the narrator and contributed all of the songs, including brand-new music for the film.

Three quick clips from the movie can be viewed here, here, and here.

This is the title image for an independent film shot in Aledo, IL, in 2022 that features a...
This is the title image for an independent film shot in Aledo, IL, in 2022 that features a soundtrack by hometown country artist, Suzy Boggus.(none)

