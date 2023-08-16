High School Football Preview: Calamus-Wheatland

CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) - Calamus-Wheatland football is back after not being able to field a varsity team last season.

“Yeah, our numbers compared to the past years are good. We are up to about 22 players. So, we are sitting a lot better than we were the past two years,” said Doug Hinkle, Calamus-Wheatland’s head coach.

Last year, it was the lack of upperclassmen that made a varsity season impossible, but despite that, the dedication of these kids kept bringing them out to try to continue to build warrior football.

“Last year I was kind of bummed out that we didn’t have varsity, but we still got to play JV and still at least play the game of football,” said Eli Riedesel, a Calamus-Wheatland senior.

However, there was a bright side.

“At the end of the year we kind of all saw that it really helped our program because we’re still, even in our third year we’re still a really new program,” said Luke Rohling, a Calamus-Wheatland senior. “We’re still, half our team is still learning the game. I definitely think that JV year really gave us a chance to learn what it felt like to win a game and what it takes to win a football game.”

“Our coaches are training up all these players to excel for excellence, here in the classroom and on the football field,” Hinkle said. “By doing that, we instill three qualities, personal qualities that we want our football players to have. One of them is committed, which they keep coming back for. The second is 100 percent effort when it’s time to go, and the third one is they need to be a positive attitude on the field.”

Last school year also brought another loss for the Calamus-Wheatland program. A bond referendum that would have helped build a football field failed in February, leaving this team to keep their home on the road.

“Right now we travel 30 minutes just to play a home game, which not only is a part of our gas expense but also a part of our fan attendance. Fans, they don’t want to show up, they don’t want to drive 30 minutes to a game just to watch for 3 hours, Rohling said.

“It would make it a lot better. It would seem like more of a Friday night rather than having to go up somewhere else that’s not our field,” Riedesel said.

But for this group, just playing is a win.

“It doesn’t matter where you play. You could play in the backyard of someone’s house or something like that. It’s still football. You’re still getting to play, Hinkle said.

Where they will play on Aug. 18 will be at English Valleys for a Week 0 matchup to kick off the year. It’s a game that these players hope with a group of great athletes can start moving warrior football forward.

“I definitely think just getting back on the field is just a win in general, but I think our goal this year is we have a really athletic team, so I think a great goal for us would win a game, win two games, maybe four games, whatever it takes. We want to win as many games as possible,” Rohling said.

