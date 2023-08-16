High School Football Preview: Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For Moline football, it’s not about rebuilding, it’s about reloading.

“I think these guys are ready to write their chapter in Moline football history,” said Matt Morrissey, Moline’s head coach. “The standards and expectations have been set before them by the groups that have come before. Every group has kind of stepped up and has always tried to one-up [the class before].”

While the 2023 Moline Maroons are ready to start the new season, they are motivated by how last season finished, a second-round, four-overtime loss to Yorkville.

“We talk about it all the time. It sucks, you know. One yard. One yard determines where we go,” said Andre Marriott, a Moline senior. “I mean, it sucks that we couldn’t get it in. We were so close to getting to the next round. That’s our mindset, taking that back and getting that one yard.”

The back-to-back Western Big Six champions do not have any plans of giving up their conference crown.

“We did lose quite a few linemen, but I feel like our linemen have really put in the work over the offseason to get back to the point of where we were, and I think we can be even better this year than we were last year,” said Aiden Vercautren, a Moline senior.

“Our skill guys are pretty impactful with what they can do with the football, and obviously the back end, our secondary, we have a lot of speed as well. We’re excited about that part of it,” Morrissey said.

“We’re fast. I think that’s what is going to help us stand out, especially in the Big six. The Western big Six is known for being quick,” Marriott said. “They’re all quick, so I mean we are doing whatever we can to hang onto them.”

There is no let-up for the Maroons, as they face a difficult non-conference schedule.

“We try to do this every year early in the season,” Morrissey said. “We schedule good teams to hopefully get our kids prepared for what they are going to see come playoff time.”

“We don’t back down from anything,” Marriott said. “I mean, it’s in our name, total effort. That’s who we are, and we won’t give up. No matter when, where, or how. we’re gonna find a way to win.”

