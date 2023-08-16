Iowa State Patrol: Clinton County fatal UTV crash, another injured

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol released a crash report regarding a fatal UTV crash in Clinton County.

According to ISP’s crash report, the crash happened Tuesday around 3:04 p.m. at 1113 Second Street in Camanche when a 2011 Polaris UTV with a driver and passenger left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree. Those involved were taken to Mercy Clinton where one person died and another had injuries. Names are being withheld pending family and next of kin notification.

Seatbelts were not being used, according to the report and the incident remains under investigation by ISP.

The Camanche Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Med Force Air Medical assisted, the report concluded.

