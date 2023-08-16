Level up your lunch

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--During the back-to-school season, it’s the perfect time to place emphasis on packing a balanced lunch for every family member.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Paige Green in Des Moines, shares information about how easy it can be to balance out that all-important midday meal by incorporating products available at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Among the ideas shared provides a way to surprise your kids at lunchtime with Sushi Sandwich Rolls. Here’s the direct link to the easy-to-prep recipe using lunch meat, cheese, and vegetables: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/sushi-sandwich-rolls

Learn more advice and sign up for workshops or other practical healthier eating programs, screenings, and information at hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians.

