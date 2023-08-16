Local artist does collaboration for Disney movie

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lindsay O’Brien, an artist that works does social media and marketing for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, is also known professionally as LO.

O’Brien uses her expertise in marketing to create engaging content that results in amazing business results and social media buzz for Grammy-winning musicians and renowned brands, such as Disney.

Particular emphasis during the interview is on her collaboration with Disney on The Slumber Party which debuted on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in late July. She created all of the hand-drawn name graphics that are showcased throughout the movie and during the credits.

LO has also been involved with projects for United Music Group, Republic Records, the Disney Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, The Today Show, The Tonight Show, The Late Night Show, and more.

To see her work and learn more about the artist, visit Lindsay’s (LO Artist) website at https://www.artistcalledlo.com/.

Interested fans can follow her career on Facebook (below) or Instagram here.

