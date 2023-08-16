Mid-American crews work to fix gas leak on Locust Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mid-American crews are working to fix a gas leak on Locust Street near Tremont Avenue.

Mid-American said they received a call stating a contractor digging in a right-of-way area along Locust near Tremont struck an underground gas line. The city closed the road while our crews shut off the gas line, as a precaution.

The leak was a small distribution line, according to Mid-American officials said. Crews isolated the line, which stopped the leak.

According to Mid-American officials, the road is reopened with one lane blocked to give crews a safe working space clear of traffic.

Crews will now dig in the right-of-way area so they can access the line and repair it, according to Mid-American officials. That should take a few hours.

No customers are without service due to this incident, Mid-American officials said.

The Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.