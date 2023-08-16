Mid-American crews work to fix gas leak on Locust Street

Mid-American crews are working to fix a gas leak on Locust Street near Tremont Avenue.
Mid-American crews are working to fix a gas leak on Locust Street near Tremont Avenue.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mid-American crews are working to fix a gas leak on Locust Street near Tremont Avenue.

Mid-American said they received a call stating a contractor digging in a right-of-way area along Locust near Tremont struck an underground gas line. The city closed the road while our crews shut off the gas line, as a precaution.

The leak was a small distribution line, according to Mid-American officials said. Crews isolated the line, which stopped the leak.

According to Mid-American officials, the road is reopened with one lane blocked to give crews a safe working space clear of traffic.

Crews will now dig in the right-of-way area so they can access the line and repair it, according to Mid-American officials. That should take a few hours.

No customers are without service due to this incident, Mid-American officials said.

The Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

90s return this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Slight rain chance Wednesday night ahead of weekend heat
Scott County deputies are searching for Raheem Houston on attempted murder and firearm charges.
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, firearm charges in federal custody
Sunny and comfy today
Coffee Oasis opens inside ORA Orthopedics
Coffee Oasis expands to brick-and-mortar location