Moline plans to transform riverfront

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A consulting firm has been chosen to determine what to do with the spaces and buildings near the new I-74 off-ramp. City council members will hold a vote to decide if they will proceed with the agreement when they meet next week.

Since the new bridge was completed at the end of 2021, properties have become available in the vicinity of both the new and old bridge. The city of Moline has purchased multiple properties in the area, including the Bridge Point building. The state of Illinois authorized a right of first refusal for the land where the old bridge came down. All of the properties purchased north of River Drive will be considered by a consulting firm.

The firm will determine how to engage with the river and how to give the community more amenities, public space along the river and then what private developments are there, according the the president of Moline Renew, Alexandra Elias.

“This is an opportunity to create something that when people have somebody come to town, they will want to go down by the Moline riverfront,” Elias said, “It’ll be a regional draw.” She added, “I think one of the things that we do regularly here is take the river for granted. So we will be creating places to celebrate the river.”

Moline’s city council will hear a presentation Tuesday evening on several ideas for what to do with the available space and buildings. The vote to choose MKSK, a consulting firm from Chicago, for the project will be held August 22.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.