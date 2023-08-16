New Davenport schools teachers receiving classroom support

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New hires within the Davenport Community School District who joined the Davenport Education Association (DEA) can “shop” for classroom supplies for free thanks to the Teacher Re-Store initiative.

The DEA and Active Community Conscious Teachers Committee (ACCT) gathered materials from mentor teachers and retired educators, as well as three district buildings that are set to be demolished this fall, Sarah McGlynn DEA executive said. It’s also the ninth year for the Teacher Re-Store event to be held to help assist with the costs associated with classroom setup.

McGlynn says the Teacher Re-Store initiative sets the district a step above the rest and that it’s something you don’t see in many other districts.

One Davenport teacher expressed how much of a help the program has been with classroom setup.

“This has been a huge godsend,” said Lauren Shipman first year kindergarten teacher. “I’ve already spent hundreds of dollars on my classroom and this helps me save so much money by being able to come here and pick up anything that I need.”

The store will be open quarterly throughout the school year, McGlynn added.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.