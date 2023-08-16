New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT
(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

