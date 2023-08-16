Playground coming to Fairmount Community Center, fall 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new playground will be coming to the area near the Fairmount Community Center this fall.

Davenport Parks and Recreation staff announced they have secured two grants that will fully fund a new playground at the Fairmount Library expected to be installed by the end of September.

According to a statement from the City of Davenport Government, they’ve received a $30,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority and a $17,500 grant from the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count program through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Davenport Parks and Recreation staff say they worked diligently and appreciate the community input during the planning stages of the Fairmount Community Center.

