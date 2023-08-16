Playground coming to Fairmount Community Center, fall 2023

Fairmount Community Center area receiving playground.
Fairmount Community Center area receiving playground.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new playground will be coming to the area near the Fairmount Community Center this fall.

Davenport Parks and Recreation staff announced they have secured two grants that will fully fund a new playground at the Fairmount Library expected to be installed by the end of September.

According to a statement from the City of Davenport Government, they’ve received a $30,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority and a $17,500 grant from the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count program through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Davenport Parks and Recreation staff say they worked diligently and appreciate the community input during the planning stages of the Fairmount Community Center.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Thursday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Names are being withheld pending family and next of kin notification.
Iowa State Patrol: Clinton County fatal UTV crash, another injured
According to the statement form the city, there will be a boil order in effect when the water...
Boil order for City of Fulton
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
TV6 Investigates: Wolf Carbon pipeline proposed for the area