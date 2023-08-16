Promoting gun safety with gun locks

By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs and Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Health Department has elected to provide gun locks to residents free of charge with no questions asked.

The program started this week to make gun locks readily available to help prevent tragedies such as accidental shootings, gun violence and theft, as well as suicide.

“The community is more concerned about violence than they’ve ever been before.” said Janet Hill, from the Rock Island Health Department, “We know that there are more guns out there and we know there are more unsecured guns.”

Hill added, “About 53 Quad Citians killed themselves every year and that is, most of the time, through firearms.”

An instruction manual is included with the lock and keys in the package provided. The manual shows how to use the lock with all different type of firearms such as pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles of many kinds. The locks can be picked up at the health department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“You can just walk up and ask for it. We will ask you no questions,” Hill said, “we just want to make sure to get these gun locks into the hands of people who need them.”

The Rock Island Sheriff’s department says their deputies will also have gun locks available in their patrol vehicles throughout the county for anyone who asks for it.

