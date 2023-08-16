QC Walk to Defeat ALS to step off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The ALS Association Iowa Chapter is encouraging viewers to join in on the annual Walk to Defeat ALS event in the Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m.

Participation has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. The ALS Association Iowa Chapter offers education, support groups, access to care, and advocacy.

Check-in for the event will begin at 3 p.m. and the walk itself will launch at 4:15 p.m.

To register, visit http://web.alsa.org/QuadCities.

For more information or to ask questions, contact Eric Grundfast at eric.grundfast@als.org

