Rock Island County Health Department offering free gun locks

The Rock Island County Health Department is offering free gun locks with no questions asked and no information being obtained from those who pick up a lock.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is offering free gun locks with no questions asked and no information being obtained from those who pick up a lock.

Officials with the health department say the gun locks are offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for distribution through the Illinois Department of Public Health. The free gun locks can be picked up at the health department, 2112 25th Avenue, Rock Island, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It’s a way to make gun locks readily available and help prevent tragedies, like accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts, and suicide, officials said.

According to a media release, the locks include installation instructions for autoloading pistols, revolvers, auto loading and pump-action shotguns, bolt action rifles, modern sport rifles, and single-action revolvers. The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

“The CDC reports an estimated 4.6 million children live in homes with unlocked, loaded guns,” said Janet Hill, interim administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Children are curious and don’t understand risk. Having an unsecured gun increases the chances of tragedy. Having an unsecured gun also increases the risk of suicide. More than 26,000 people killed themselves with firearms in 2021.”

Officials with the health department also added that Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department deputies also will have locks available in their patrol cars.

Rock Island County Health Department offers free gun locks.
Rock Island County Health Department offers free gun locks.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

Look for clear skies this evening, with comfortably cool weather overnight, then sunshine for...
Your First Alert Forecast
Moline plans to transform riverfront.
Moline plans to transform riverfront
A consulting firm has been chosen to determine what to do with the spaces and buildings near...
renew moline pkg
1
Clinton Community School District implementing ‘Capturing Kids Hearts’