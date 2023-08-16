Rock Island County Health Department offering free gun locks

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is offering free gun locks with no questions asked and no information being obtained from those who pick up a lock.

Officials with the health department say the gun locks are offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for distribution through the Illinois Department of Public Health. The free gun locks can be picked up at the health department, 2112 25th Avenue, Rock Island, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It’s a way to make gun locks readily available and help prevent tragedies, like accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts, and suicide, officials said.

According to a media release, the locks include installation instructions for autoloading pistols, revolvers, auto loading and pump-action shotguns, bolt action rifles, modern sport rifles, and single-action revolvers. The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

“The CDC reports an estimated 4.6 million children live in homes with unlocked, loaded guns,” said Janet Hill, interim administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Children are curious and don’t understand risk. Having an unsecured gun increases the chances of tragedy. Having an unsecured gun also increases the risk of suicide. More than 26,000 people killed themselves with firearms in 2021.”

Officials with the health department also added that Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department deputies also will have locks available in their patrol cars.

Rock Island County Health Department offers free gun locks. (kwqc)

