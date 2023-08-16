Spotty showers possible north this evening

Sunny and pleasant weather returns Thursday and Friday
KWQC-TV6 First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Cyle Dickens
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect a brief but minor interruption to our spell of quiet weather as a weak front passes through the region this evening. There’s not a lot of moisture associated with this system, so at best, we’ll see an isolated shower or storm northeast late tonight and breezy conditions heading into Thursday. High pressure returns to clear things out through the end of the week with warm sunshine and highs in the 70′s and 80′s. A large dome of heat builds into the region by the weekend, pushing temperatures into the lower to middle 90′s through the start of next week. Humidity will become a factor as well, with heat index readings approaching the triple digits by Sunday. We could see possible First Alert Days to start the work week.

TONIGHT:  A slight chance for a few showers or storms possible northeast, otherwise mostly clear and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 80°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Clear and cool. Low: 55°.

FRIDAY:  Mostly sunny and continued warm. High: 82°.

