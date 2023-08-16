Sunny and comfy today

Heat returns this weekend
Look for clear skies this evening, with comfortably cool weather overnight, then sunshine for Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a seasonally cool start SW winds will warm us back to the 70s and low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.  Our next system will arrive tonight and into Thursday morning.  While rain chances look slim NE of the QC, winds will be the main story as breezy conditions will be around all day. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon as well as Friday.  You need to enjoy the cooler stretch of weather because our next heat wave arrives this weekend and early next week.  Highs will be in the 90s each day and we will feel close to 100º by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers NE.  Low: 66º Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 79º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
An extended period of warm sunshine ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
An extended period of warm sunshine ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine and quieter weather next couple days
Temperatures return to the 90s along with increased humidity this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable summer temperatures ahead of a big warmup by the weekend