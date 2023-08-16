Sunny and comfy today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a seasonally cool start SW winds will warm us back to the 70s and low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Our next system will arrive tonight and into Thursday morning. While rain chances look slim NE of the QC, winds will be the main story as breezy conditions will be around all day. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon as well as Friday. You need to enjoy the cooler stretch of weather because our next heat wave arrives this weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the 90s each day and we will feel close to 100º by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers NE. Low: 66º Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 79º.

