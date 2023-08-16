TV6 Investigates: Wolf Carbon pipeline proposed for the area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Major safety concerns are arising about a proposed pipeline in our area.

The Wolf Pipeline would carry leftover carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to a mile-deep well in Decatur, Illinois.

But now, neighbors along the route are banding together to stop the pipeline – which they say poses dangers for residents and the environment.

The Wolf pipeline would cross the Mississippi River north of the metro, near LeClaire and Port Byron. It would carry pressurized carbon dioxide gas from the ethanol plants to an injection well, effectively removing it from the environment.

But opponents say the pipelines are unneeded and potentially deadly.

Joyce Harant leads the Citizens Against Predatory Pipelines, a group based in Illinois.

“Because when these things explode, and you are in the wrong place at the wrong time, the carbon dioxide is heavier than air, it displaces the oxygen, so you can’t breathe, you will become disoriented, and depending on the concentrations, you will just pass out. And if you’re not taken out, you will die,” Harant said.

Meanwhile in Iowa, the Sierra Club is leading the opposition to three proposed pipelines, including the Wolf. It’s building a wide coalition.

“This, the group of the coalition that have been working for two years includes environmentalists that includes very conservative landowners and includes county governments and just all different kinds of people. And, you know, whether it’s Democrat or Republican, young or old, rural or urban people are united on this,” said Jessica Mazour, Sierra Club conservation program coordinator.

After filing regulatory papers in Iowa and Illinois, Wolf is just now beginning to contact landowners in our area.

Already a major concern? Eminent domain, which would allow Wolf to take private property for the line. But we don’t know if that will happen here.

Holly Mirell is a Rock Island-based organizer for the Coalition Against co2 Pipelines. It held a meeting Tuesday night in Port Byron attended by about 100 people. She summed it concerns like this:

“This is a scary thing. This is our farmland. This is the land we’re gonna give to our children and grandchildren. We need to be really careful,” Mirell said. “We have some of the best farmland in this country here. And things can go wrong if they’re not done.”

TV6 reached out to Wolf, the pipeline developer, today. It declined to comment on the record.

