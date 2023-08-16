‘We Are All Immigrant Warriors’ exhibit at GAHC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brian Allen, Executive Director, German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 West 2nd Street, Davenport, discusses exhibits and programming including how the GAHC is using the German immigration story to show connections to other immigrant groups such as Latino immigrants.

Here is the direct link to the mentioned Migrant Quilt Project: https://gahc.org/los-desconocidos-the-migrant-quilt-project/

Learn about GAHC’s current exhibitions at the website: https://gahc.org/exhibits/ or call 563-322-8844.

