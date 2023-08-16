YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla....
Oklahoma’s high court will consider a reparations case from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to a top...
Former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to top House Republican
Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast