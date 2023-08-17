18-year-old charged with murder in April Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Peoria 18-year-old is charged with the murder of a Moline man after an April shooting in Davenport.

Alex Markovich, 18, was charged in May with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and intimations with a dangerous weapon, a Class C Felony.

Accrogn to an arrest affidavit, on April 20 about 11:42 p.m. Davenport police responded to the area of 37th Street and Bridge Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police found an unresponsive man, later identified as Aaryis Henderson,34, lying in the middle of the intersection, the affidavit said. He was declared dead shortly after contact was made.

After investigation, Markovich was identified as a suspect police say shot the man, the affidavit said.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance, where Markovich had a firearm and shot Henderson, then shot at a group of people, according to the affidavit. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Court records show Markovich made a first appearance on June 1. A pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.