Becoming sunny and breezy

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cold front will move through the area this morning ushering in gusty NW winds for the remainder of the day.  As the front rolls through I can’t rule out a few showers or storms NE of the QC, but chances are very low.  As for temps, we will likely get to near 80º again this afternoon with low humidity.  Winds will relax tonight and temps will cool off to the mid low 50s making it a nice night to open the windows.  We will be in the low 80s again on Friday before heat and humidity return. Sunday and Monday look to be the hottest days and best chances for a First Alert Day.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 81º. Winds: NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool.  Low: 55º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hazy. High: 82º.

