Bettendorf football aiming for turnaround season

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf football team hopes to turn things around in 2023 after finishing 3-6 in 2022.

“You gotta be better about doing about everything than we were last year. It starts up front, we gotta be better up front. we gotta make plays, create turnovers, do all the things everybody is trying to coach their kids to do, we just gotta do it at a little better level” said head coach Aaron Wiley.

“Doing a lot better than last season is the main thing. I feel like last season really took a toll on us mentally, and gave us that motivation to get back out here you know get better as a team and actually win games because nobody likes losing obviously” said senior Isaiah Dunn.

“We’ve got a lot of goals obviously we want to be successful, get what Bettendorf football should be and we’ve got a lot of returning guys who are gonna play a big part and we’ve been working hard in the weight room so we just want our hard work to pay off” said senior Charlie Zimmerman.

