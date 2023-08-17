Charges dismissed against 2 in Rock Island fatal shooting

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Charges have been dismissed against two men charged in the July 15, 2022 murder of Davion Roe, 25, of Chicago.

According to Rock Island county State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal the charges were dismissed because crucial witnesses to Roe’s murder were uncooperative in law enforcement’s investigation leading up to to trial.

However, State’s Attorney Villarreal says these charges were dismissed with leave to reinstate, which means that they can be brought again if the witnesses cooperate in the prosecution.

Marlin K. Martin, 24, and Devonte D. Hall, 30, were both arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection to Roe’s murder in July 2022.

State’s Attorney Villarreal emphasized the push for community support regarding the dismissed charges against Martin and Hall.

“There is no statue of limitations for the crime of murder,” said State’s Attorney Villarreal. “We intend to hold Martin and Hall accountable for Roe’s senseless killing. Holding defendants accountable for violent crimes in Rock Island County takes a community effort. Law enforcement and prosecutors cannot bring a criminal case without witnesses to the crime, and our court system cannot deliver on its promise of justice without the public’s help. We need everyone in our community to band together to ensure that it is a safe place to live for all. Without the public’s participation in the criminal justice system, Davion and his family will not receive the justice they deserve.”

