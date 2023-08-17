Clinton woman takes plea deal in connection to ongoing murder case

A formal plea hearing will be held for Foley on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket....
A formal plea hearing will be held for Foley on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket. Hammond has a final pretrial Nov. 2 and Chambers has a pretrial conference on Dec. 13.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton woman is pleading guilty to robbery in connection to an ongoing murder case.

Justice Foley was originally charged with first-degree murder along with the robbery and death of Randy Weimers-Kirch, 42, who was found shot on Glenwood Place and later died at a nearby hospital.

According to a court docket Foley accepted a plea agreement to dismiss the murder charge if she plead guilty to second-degree robbery.

Still facing charges in the shooting death of Weimers-Kirch are Kimberly Hammond and Donivan Chambers. Hammond is charged with first-degree murder and Chambers faces accessory after the fact.

A formal plea hearing will be held for Foley on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket. Hammond has a final pretrial Nov. 2 and Chambers has a pretrial conference on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Thursday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

A slight chance for a bit of rain north this evening, then more sunshine and warmth ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast
1
Alternating Currents Festival set to kick off its seventh straight year in the QCA August 17
free gun locks
Promoting gun safety with gun locks
Promoting gun safety with gun locks.
Promoting gun safety with gun locks.