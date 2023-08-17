Clinton woman takes plea deal in connection to ongoing murder case

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton woman is pleading guilty to robbery in connection to an ongoing murder case.

Justice Foley was originally charged with first-degree murder along with the robbery and death of Randy Weimers-Kirch, 42, who was found shot on Glenwood Place and later died at a nearby hospital.

According to a court docket Foley accepted a plea agreement to dismiss the murder charge if she plead guilty to second-degree robbery.

Still facing charges in the shooting death of Weimers-Kirch are Kimberly Hammond and Donivan Chambers. Hammond is charged with first-degree murder and Chambers faces accessory after the fact.

A formal plea hearing will be held for Foley on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket. Hammond has a final pretrial Nov. 2 and Chambers has a pretrial conference on Dec. 13.

