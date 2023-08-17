Close Up With CASI: Vaccine Clinic

CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses vaccine resources for seniors as well as information about an upcoming vaccine clinic.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses vaccine resources for seniors as well as information about an upcoming vaccine clinic.

Kopp says the vaccine clinic will include: flu vaccines, Covid vaccines and boosters, Pneumonia vaccines, and possible Shingles vaccines.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held on Sept. 25.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Thursday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

Latest News

At Monday’s school board meeting, the board unanimously approved the demolition of two schools.
Davenport School Board unanimously approves demolition of 2 schools
A formal plea hearing will be held for Foley on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket....
Clinton woman takes plea deal in connection to ongoing murder case
A slight chance for a bit of rain north this evening, then more sunshine and warmth ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast
1
Alternating Currents Festival set to kick off its seventh straight year in the QCA August 17