Close Up With CASI: Vaccine Clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses vaccine resources for seniors as well as information about an upcoming vaccine clinic.

Kopp says the vaccine clinic will include: flu vaccines, Covid vaccines and boosters, Pneumonia vaccines, and possible Shingles vaccines.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held on Sept. 25.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

