Close Up With CASI: Vaccine Clinic
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses vaccine resources for seniors as well as information about an upcoming vaccine clinic.
Kopp says the vaccine clinic will include: flu vaccines, Covid vaccines and boosters, Pneumonia vaccines, and possible Shingles vaccines.
The vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held on Sept. 25.
CASI information:
Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
Phone: 563-386-7477
Website: CASISeniors.org
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.