Crews respond to Coal Valley house fire Wednesday

(KTTC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coal Valley, Ill (KWQC) - A Coal Valley home is damaged after crews responded to a fire Wednesday night.

According to a press release, around 7 p.m., the Colona fire Department, along with several other fire departments responded to a fire at 4105 US Highway 6 in Coal Valley.

Fire officials reported everyone inside the house got out safely, with no injuries.

Fire crew remained on scene until the fire was put out.

At this time, the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

