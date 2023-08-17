CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Joshua Ross, 43, is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation on charges of robbery and aggravated domestic assault.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ross is 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

