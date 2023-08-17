CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

A man wanted for stealing tools from Home Depot, and two wanted on parole violations.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Joshua Ross, 43, is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation on charges of robbery and aggravated domestic assault.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ross is 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony to continue Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi Staples investigation.
Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Clinton Building Collapse.
Abandoned building in Clinton collapsed Friday
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking...
SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

Latest News

According to Bettendorf police, on June 14, a man stole a Ryobi Impact Wrench worth $120 and a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate power tools stolen from Home Depot
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. for parole violations
A man wanted for stealing tools from Home Depot, and two wanted on parole violations.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help to identify man who for steeling tools, 2 wanted
Sweeping changes are on their way to the SAT college entrance exam, and one of the biggest...
Illinois ACT scores are 10th highest in the nation