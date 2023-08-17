CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. for parole violations

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Keynon Pulliam, 23, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Pulliam is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with back hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

